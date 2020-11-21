Reviewing RumbleON (RMBL) & The Competition

RumbleON (NASDAQ: RMBL) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare RumbleON to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RumbleON and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleON $840.63 million -$45.18 million -0.95 RumbleON Competitors $2.06 billion $197.36 million 22.80

RumbleON’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than RumbleON. RumbleON is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.6% of RumbleON shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of RumbleON shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for RumbleON and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleON 0 0 1 0 3.00 RumbleON Competitors 460 1500 2170 112 2.46

RumbleON presently has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.51%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential downside of 0.38%. Given RumbleON’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe RumbleON is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

RumbleON has a beta of 3.88, indicating that its share price is 288% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RumbleON’s competitors have a beta of 0.99, indicating that their average share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RumbleON and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleON -7.79% -318.58% -38.16% RumbleON Competitors -28.17% -100.59% -10.02%

Summary

RumbleON competitors beat RumbleON on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc., a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

