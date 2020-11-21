Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

REXR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of REXR opened at $48.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.07, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.75. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.94 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 47.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,778,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,783,000 after buying an additional 5,389,192 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 65.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,271,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,684,000 after buying an additional 3,277,018 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $57,569,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 29.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,371,000 after buying an additional 1,181,919 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $38,674,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 224 properties with approximately 27.5 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

