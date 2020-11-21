RINO International (OTCMKTS:RINO) versus Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Head to Head Comparison

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) and RINO International (OTCMKTS:RINO) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Nordson has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RINO International has a beta of 60.39, suggesting that its share price is 5,939% more volatile than the S&P 500.

70.7% of Nordson shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Nordson shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of RINO International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nordson and RINO International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordson 15.54% 19.95% 9.05% RINO International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nordson and RINO International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordson 0 1 5 0 2.83 RINO International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nordson presently has a consensus target price of $193.20, indicating a potential downside of 4.40%. Given Nordson’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nordson is more favorable than RINO International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nordson and RINO International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordson $2.19 billion 5.35 $337.09 million $5.87 34.43 RINO International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nordson has higher revenue and earnings than RINO International.

Summary

Nordson beats RINO International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products. The company's Advanced Technology Systems segment offers automated dispensing systems for the attachment, protection, and coating of fluids, as well as related gas plasma treatment systems for cleaning and conditioning surfaces; precision manual and semi-automated dispensers, minimally invasive interventional delivery devices, plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, fluid connection components, tubing, balloons, and catheters; and bond testing and automated optical, acoustic microscopy, and x-ray inspection systems for use in semiconductor and printed circuit board industries. Its Industrial Coating Systems segment provides automated and manual dispensing products and systems to apply adhesive and sealant materials; dispensing and curing systems to coat and cure containers; systems to apply liquid paints and coatings to consumer and industrial products; and systems to apply powder paints and coatings to metal, plastic, and wood products, as well as ultraviolet equipment for use in curing and drying operations for specialty coatings, semiconductor materials, and paints. The company markets its products through direct sales force, as well as distributors and sales representatives. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

RINO International Company Profile

RINO International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental protection and remediation company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in designing, manufacturing, installing, and servicing wastewater treatment and flue gas desulphurization equipment primarily for use in the iron and steel industry; and anti-oxidation products and equipment for use in the manufacture of hot rolled steel plate products. Its products include Lamella Inclined Tube Settler Waste Water Treatment System, which comprise industrial water treatment equipment, effluent-condensing equipment sets, solid and liquid abstraction dewatering equipment, and coal gas dust removal and cleaning equipment; and Circulating, Fluidized Bed, Flue Gas Desulphurization System that removes particulate sulphur from flue gas emissions generated by the sintering process in the production of iron and steel; and High Temperature Anti-Oxidation System for hot rolled steel, a set of products and a mechanized system, which reduces oxidation-related output losses in the production of continuous cast hot rolled steel. In addition, it offers contract machining services for third-party industrial enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Dalian, the People's Republic of China.

