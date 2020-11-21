RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) Trading Up 0.1%

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) shares were up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.77 and last traded at $24.69. Approximately 23,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 32,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average is $24.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.24% of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

