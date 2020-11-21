Robert W. Baird Increases Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $320.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $295.00 to $320.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $301.21.

NYSE:PANW opened at $292.01 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $295.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $324,643.02. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 133,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,549,506.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 914,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,784,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,134 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,563 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

