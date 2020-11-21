Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,703 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,703 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 205,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,310,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 51,846 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,252 shares of company stock valued at $18,352,259. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $110.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $115.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.26. The stock has a market cap of $196.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.53.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

