Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,505 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $214.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.27. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

