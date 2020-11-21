Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

VGT opened at $325.03 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $179.45 and a 1-year high of $340.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.02.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

