Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,488 Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $217,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $40.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.10.

