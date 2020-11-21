Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 78.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 21,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,672,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. 140166 upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,736.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,617.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,511.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,174.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,816.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.