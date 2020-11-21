Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Invests $391,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOW opened at $518.06 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.93 and a 52 week high of $537.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $507.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.47. The firm has a market cap of $101.07 billion, a PE ratio of 146.76, a P/E/G ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.22.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.00.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.42, for a total value of $705,118.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,657,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total transaction of $72,140.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,988.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,532 shares of company stock worth $31,658,939. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

