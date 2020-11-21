Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Dollar General by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Dollar General by 1.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 23.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Dollar General by 0.8% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Dollar General by 9.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total transaction of $365,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,789.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 29,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $5,798,008.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,336,162.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.27.

NYSE:DG opened at $210.23 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.79.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

