Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) (TSE:RME) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) (TSE:RME) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of RME opened at C$7.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.52, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.32 and a 52-week high of C$7.08. The company has a market cap of $135.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09.

Get Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RME. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment. The company provides tractors, planters, air drills and carts, sprayers, floaters, liquid nutrient applicators, balers, combines and combine heads, tillage, loaders and attachments, mowers and conditioners, and windrowers, as well as used equipment and replacement parts for agriculture and construction applications.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.