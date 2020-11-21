Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) versus Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Critical Review

Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) and Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Rooshine and Kforce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rooshine N/A N/A N/A Kforce 3.77% 33.20% 12.82%

This table compares Rooshine and Kforce’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rooshine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kforce $1.35 billion 0.65 $130.86 million $2.35 17.03

Kforce has higher revenue and earnings than Rooshine.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Rooshine and Kforce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rooshine 0 0 0 0 N/A Kforce 0 4 2 0 2.33

Kforce has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.54%. Given Kforce’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kforce is more favorable than Rooshine.

Volatility and Risk

Rooshine has a beta of -1.23, suggesting that its share price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kforce has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.4% of Kforce shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Kforce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kforce beats Rooshine on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rooshine Company Profile

Choose Rain, Inc. collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store. The company is based in Ormond Beach, Florida.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc. provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management. This segment serves clients in various industries comprising financial and business services, communications, and technology industries. The FA segment offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients in areas, including general accounting, business and cost analysis, financial analysis and reporting, taxation, budgeting, loan servicing, professional administration, audit services, and systems and controls analysis and documentation. This segment also provides transactional services, which include accounts payable and receivable, billing, payroll, credit and collections, and cash application; decision making services; and operational and technical services. This segment serves clients in various industries, including financial services, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors. Kforce Inc. was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

