Roth Capital Downgrades Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) to Sell

Roth Capital downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. Roth Capital currently has $8.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Maxim Group upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 10.06 and a quick ratio of 10.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 120.41% and a negative net margin of 8,099.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $118,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 42,961 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 20,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $506,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.