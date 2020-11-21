Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Ittella International (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ittella International (NASDAQ:TTCF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TTCF opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Ittella International has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.24.
Ittella International (NASDAQ:TTCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter.
Ittella International Company Profile
Ittella International, LLC manufactures plant based food. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.
