Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Ittella International (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ittella International (NASDAQ:TTCF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTCF opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Ittella International has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.24.

Get Ittella International alerts:

Ittella International (NASDAQ:TTCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ittella International in the second quarter valued at $392,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ittella International in the second quarter valued at $577,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ittella International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ittella International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ittella International in the second quarter valued at about $2,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Ittella International Company Profile

Ittella International, LLC manufactures plant based food. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ittella International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ittella International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.