Royal Bank of Canada Boosts The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $135.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PNC. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an underperform rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.63.

PNC opened at $128.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.85 and a 200-day moving average of $109.92. The company has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

