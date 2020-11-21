Royal Bank of Canada Lowers WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
WHTPF stock opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03. WH Smith has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05.
WH Smith Company Profile
