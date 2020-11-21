Royal Bank of Canada Lowers WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WHTPF stock opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03. WH Smith has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05.

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2019, it operated 1,019 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

