Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2020

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SABR. BidaskClub upgraded Sabre from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabre from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.67.

Shares of SABR opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.68. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $278.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.35 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 51.05% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sabre will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the third quarter valued at about $102,138,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Sabre by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,707,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,362,000 after acquiring an additional 73,550 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Sabre by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,037,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,344,000 after acquiring an additional 776,108 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,996,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 144.3% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,242,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Read More: Channel Trading

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit