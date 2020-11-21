Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SABR. BidaskClub upgraded Sabre from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabre from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.67.

Shares of SABR opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.68. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $278.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.35 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 51.05% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sabre will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the third quarter valued at about $102,138,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Sabre by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,707,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,362,000 after acquiring an additional 73,550 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Sabre by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,037,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,344,000 after acquiring an additional 776,108 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,996,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 144.3% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,242,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

