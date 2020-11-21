Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered Sampo Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sampo Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. HSBC raised shares of Sampo Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sampo Oyj from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SAXPY opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.04. Sampo Oyj has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

