Saturna Capital CORP Has $5.13 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Saturna Capital CORP boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,652,000 after purchasing an additional 37,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,005,425,000 after acquiring an additional 26,575 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,736.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,816.89. The company has a market cap of $1,174.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,617.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1,511.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

