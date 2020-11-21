Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SFFLY) Downgraded by Nord/LB to Sell

Nord/LB downgraded shares of Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SFFLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $8.45.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

