Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 268,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 70.3% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 62,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 105.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SLB opened at $20.21 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.97.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

