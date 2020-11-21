Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) Given a €129.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SU. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €109.31 ($128.60).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) alerts:

Shares of EPA:SU opened at €120.55 ($141.82) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €110.43 and its 200 day moving average is €100.18. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.