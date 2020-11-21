Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) Given a €74.20 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.20 ($87.29) price target on Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €73.20 ($86.12) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Scout24 AG (G24.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €71.89 ($84.58).

G24 stock opened at €64.25 ($75.59) on Tuesday. Scout24 AG has a 1-year low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a 1-year high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company has a current ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is €72.00 and its 200 day moving average is €71.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

