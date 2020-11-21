SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SeaSpine currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.71.

NASDAQ SPNE opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.37.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 30.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPNE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SeaSpine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 83,767 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 313,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 87,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

