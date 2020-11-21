Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) PT Raised to $152.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sempra Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.60.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $130.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $161.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.25 and its 200 day moving average is $124.48.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

In other news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,636 shares in the company, valued at $545,657.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $138,327,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $119,389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,752,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,018,982,000 after purchasing an additional 746,425 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 23,884.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 749,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,838,000 after purchasing an additional 746,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,376,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,917,000 after purchasing an additional 475,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

