Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Short Interest Update

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the October 15th total of 861,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $70.66 on Friday. Sensient Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $75.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.09 and its 200-day moving average is $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Sensient Technologies will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.70%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sensient Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 171,414 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth $219,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 380,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 334.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

