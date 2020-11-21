Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Trading Down 5.7%

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) shares traded down 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. 1,433,552 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,471,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.
The stock has a market cap of $152.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SESN. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Sesen Bio by 29.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sesen Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Sesen Bio by 58.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sesen Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sesen Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.
Sesen Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:SESN)
Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.
