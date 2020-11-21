Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Trading Down 5.7%

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) shares traded down 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. 1,433,552 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,471,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $152.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.24 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SESN. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Sesen Bio by 29.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sesen Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Sesen Bio by 58.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sesen Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sesen Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

