SFL (NYSE:SFL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of SFL from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.03.

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. SFL has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $829.81 million, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.20.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). SFL had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $115.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SFL will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.74%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SFL by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,831,000 after purchasing an additional 259,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SFL by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,642,754 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SFL by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 20,074 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SFL by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,209 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 91,697 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SFL by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 339,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

