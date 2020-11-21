SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) Issues Earnings Results

SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS:SGBX opened at $2.75 on Friday. SG Blocks has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47.

SG Blocks Company Profile

SG Blocks, Inc engages in the design and fabrication of container-based structures. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction; and purpose-built modules, or prefabricated steel modular units for construction.

