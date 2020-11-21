SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Short Interest Update

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the October 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGLFF opened at $4.18 on Friday. SGL Carbon has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGLFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SGL Carbon in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC cut SGL Carbon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, AlphaValue cut SGL Carbon to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers lightweight components based on composites for modern day vehicles; composites, such as structural parts, body components, and power train and chassis components, as well as carbon-ceramic brake disks; and specialty graphite solutions to reduce CO2 emissions for vehicles with alternative drives and standard combustion engines, as well as gas diffusion layers under the SIGRACET brand for use in PEM fuel cells for locally emission free mobility.

