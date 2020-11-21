SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Price Target Raised to $18.00

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SHSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SharpSpring from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Roth Capital increased their price target on SharpSpring from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.40.

SharpSpring stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91. SharpSpring has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $184.85 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. As a group, analysts predict that SharpSpring will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,360,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after purchasing an additional 277,778 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in SharpSpring in the third quarter worth approximately $694,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SharpSpring in the third quarter worth approximately $2,687,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in SharpSpring by 13.4% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 954,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,642,000 after buying an additional 112,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 121,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

