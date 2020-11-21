SHIELD Market Capitalization Hits $95,773.49 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 30.3% higher against the dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $95,773.49 and approximately $5.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,670.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.26 or 0.02802654 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.17 or 0.00450816 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.01 or 0.01537255 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.36 or 0.00671456 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006810 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00033461 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.53 or 0.00361689 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00106863 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

