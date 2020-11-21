Shift Technologies (NYSE:SFT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift Technologies (NYSE:SFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shift Technologies Inc. provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform. Shift Technologies Inc., formerly known as Insurance Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut Shift Technologies from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of SFT opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. Shift Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91.

Shift Technologies (NYSE:SFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.47).

In related news, Director Victoria Mcinnis bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

