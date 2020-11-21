Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) (LON:BPC)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) (LON:BPC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports.

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) stock opened at GBX 2.70 ($0.04) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $75.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 5.72 ($0.07).

About Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L)

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

