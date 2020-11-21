Short Interest in Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) Increases By 38.4%

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 677,300 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the October 15th total of 489,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 376.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPHDF opened at $3.29 on Friday. Santhera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $12.40.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. CSFB upgraded shares of Santhera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Santhera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG, a specialty pharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need in the European Union and internationally. It is developing Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) product portfolio to treat patients irrespective of causative mutations, disease stage, or age.

