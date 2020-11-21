Short Interest in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Drops By 23.8%

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 410,800 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the October 15th total of 539,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 560,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,114 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 142.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter worth $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 45.7% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 6.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.90. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 57.70% and a negative net margin of 2,987.11%. Research analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

