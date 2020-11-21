Short Interest in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Decreases By 23.9%

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the October 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 637,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other Verisk Analytics news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 64,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $12,421,726.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,140 shares in the company, valued at $20,855,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,248.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,787 shares of company stock valued at $43,080,783 in the last ninety days. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 466.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 25,047 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRSK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.77.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $204.37 on Friday. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $206.83. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.77.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

