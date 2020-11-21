Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Shares of SLP stock opened at $58.88 on Tuesday. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $77.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.43. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 117.76, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 22.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,585,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,731,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,648,202.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 452.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 51.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 196.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the second quarter worth $90,000. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

