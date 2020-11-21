SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

SKM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of SKM opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.80. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,126,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $79,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,754 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,991,000 after acquiring an additional 745,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,855,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,168,000 after acquiring an additional 429,413 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 843,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,298,000 after acquiring an additional 306,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

Featured Article: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (SKM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.