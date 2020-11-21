Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $73.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Sleep Number from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sleep Number from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Sleep Number from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sleep Number from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $68.75 on Tuesday. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $74.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.50.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.73. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $531.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph Hunter Saklad sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $922,092.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,334,872.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $209,008.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,788.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,291 shares of company stock valued at $4,741,704 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

