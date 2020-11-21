SLM Co. (SLM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on December 15th

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%.

SLM has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SLM to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.97. SLM has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $12.32.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $364.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.42 million. SLM had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 23.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SLM will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

In other news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 32,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $304,352.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

