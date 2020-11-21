Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of SAH opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $46.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.07.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 17,356 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,486,000 after acquiring an additional 442,699 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 167,499 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

