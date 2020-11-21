SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.98 and last traded at $87.98. 6,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 8,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.97.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.76 and a 200-day moving average of $74.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

