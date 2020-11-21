Spectrecoin (XSPEC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $6,042.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00020060 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00021549 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00013925 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00044885 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.