Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBLK. BidaskClub downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. DNB Markets upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.60 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Star Bulk Carriers presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.84.

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $671.56 million, a P/E ratio of -53.77 and a beta of 1.06. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $12.09.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

