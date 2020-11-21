State Street Corp Boosts Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,436,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.82% of Phillips 66 worth $1,318,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 145.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,892,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,614,000 after buying an additional 1,122,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,418,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,576,891,000 after buying an additional 1,019,044 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,622,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 80.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,600,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,042,000 after buying an additional 714,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 19.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,216,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,133,000 after buying an additional 682,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 stock opened at $61.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $118.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.21.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.