State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,297,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 776,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,319,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 117.0% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 916,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,395,000 after buying an additional 494,129 shares during the last quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,088,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,958,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.87.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $199.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $220.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.