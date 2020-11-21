State Street Corp Has $1.33 Billion Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,836,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 715,094 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.95% of MetLife worth $1,332,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

Shares of MET stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

